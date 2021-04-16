Sony Bravia 32W830 Smart TV Launched At Rs 31,900: Most Expensive 32-Inch TV In the Market?

Japanese electronics giant Sony has announced a new smart TV in India that is powered by Google’s Android TV - the Sony Bravia 32W830. The Sony Bravia 32W830 comes as the smallest Android TV with support for Google Assistant that is offered by Sony. At the same time, its also one of the most expensive 32-inch smart TV on the market, priced at Rs 31,900. The Sony Bravia 32W830 features support for Google Assistant, so users can give voice commands via the remote control, or by using a compatible smart speaker. The support for Google Chromecast is also built-in in the new Sony Bravia 32W830, which allows users for casting video or audio via a compatible device.

The Sony Bravia 32W830 is an HD-ready television with a 1,366×768 pixels resolution, which is fairly low considering competitive products in the market. However, the specifications suggest that the Sony Bravia 32W830 can go to up to 1080p resolution at a 60Hz refresh rate via the HDMI port. Sony also says that the new smart TV has support for HDR, including the HDR 10 and HLG formats. There is also Sony’s X-Reality Pro picture processing technology, and X-Protection Pro ensures a longer life of the device. In terms of connectivity, the Sony Bravia 32W830 comes with three HDMI ports, two USB ports, a 3.5mm audio output, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 4.2. There is a 20W stereo speaker with Dobly Audio and there is 16GB of internal storage for apps and other data.

The Sony 32W830 comes at a much higher price than other similar 32-inch smart TV offerings from brands like Xiaomi, Samsung, LG, Vu, and even Realme and OnePlus.

