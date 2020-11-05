Sony Bravia A8H 65-inch 4K OLED Android TV Launched in India at Rs 2.8 Lakh

Sony has launched its latest generation flagship OLED TV, the Sony Bravia A8H, in India. Expectedly priced at a rather lofty tag of Rs 2,79,990, the Sony A8H offers everything that you would expect from a flagship TV. As a result, the Sony Bravia A8H 4K HDR OLED Android TV comes with an ultra HD display panel, with Dolby Vision HDR certification. It is powered by the Sony X1 Ultimate picture engine, which enables individual pixel illumination and dimming to improve contrast and colour tonality, as well as the dynamic range of shadows and hard lighting on the screen. It also features Sony’s patented picture upscaling technologies, and the X-Motion Clarity technology to offer better, more realistic motion smoothing.

Other features of the Sony A8H OLED TV include Sony’s Pixel Contrast Booster, which enables better colour accuracy even at a pixel level, therefore increasing the overall dynamic range, brightness, contrast, saturation and hues produced in the picture. It also gets the Triluminos technology for improved brightness – an area that is digitally enhanced since OLED panels are typically tuned to deliver deeper blacks. The Sony A8H OLED also comes with the company’s proprietary Acoustic Surface Audio technology, which brings Dolby Atmos certification, 30W quad speakers, twin integrated woofers and surround sound enhancement – all with the audio being produced by the TV’s surface.

The Sony A8H OLED TV supports Google Chromecast built-in, since it runs on the Android TV platform with Bravia customisations. It also supports Amazon Alexa integration for handsfree control of Alexa-based smart home ecosystems, and is also compatible with Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit for Apple’s smart home, multi-room playback and automation ecosystem. In terms of the overall design, Sony advertises a ‘flush surface’ bezel, which further adds to the overall premium design of the Bravia OLED TV.

At its price tag of Rs 2.8 lakh, the Sony Bravia A8H 4K HDR Android OLED TV will rival OLED offerings from LG, as well as some of Samsung’s QLED TV series. The A8H is available only in 65-inch screen sizes, and is now available across online and offline Sony retailers.