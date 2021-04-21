Sony Bravia X75 4K Android TV Launched With 43-in, 50-in Screens, Priced from Rs 59,990

Sony India has announced the launch of a new 4K LED Android TV, the Bravia X75. The new Sony Bravia X75 offers a 4K resolution screen, which can be bought in two sizes – 43-inch and 50-inch. The TV sits in the mid-entry segment of Sony’s 4K Android TVs, therefore offering users all the essentials of good picture quality without Sony’s typically hefty price tag. Prices for the Sony Bravia X75 start at Rs 59,990 – still quite a premium, seeing how 4K Android LED TVs from manufacturers such as Xiaomi, Realme and TCL offer competitive viewing experience at almost 40 percent lesser price tags.

In terms of features, the Sony X1 image processor is an industry standard that the company maintains in its 4K TV, and the Bravia X75 gets it too. There is also a Live Color enhancer engine, which works to upgrade the depth and quality of colours on the Sony Bravia X75. Sony claims that this helps the TV offer “lifelike picture experience with natural colours and no smudging or dulling of the image.” Finally, the Bravia X75 also features the Google Assistant as part of the Android TV ecosystem, and while it is not specified, the Bravia X75 likely comes with Android TV 9.0 only.

The TV also gets the 4K upscaling engine with Sony 4K X-Reality Pro, which uses a pre-loaded database to upscale full HD and 2K video footage to close to 4K quality. The TV also features what Sony calls ‘open baffle’ speakers, which also gets Dolby Atmos certification for offering bi-channel stereo audio. The TV also gets dust and humidity resistance protection, as part of the Sony X-Protect Pro quality testing standards.

The Sony Bravia X75 4K Android LED TV is now available in India across all eligible online and offline Sony retailers, and costs Rs 59,990 for the 43-inch variant and Rs 72,990 for the 50-inch variant. Sales of the new 4K TV have commenced from earlier today.

