Sony Bravia X8000H And X7500H Launched in India: Everything You Need To Know

Sony has unveiled a new line up of 4K HDR smart TVs in India, the Bravia X8000H and Bravia X7500H, a month after launching the Bravia X95005 series. The Bravia X8000H and Bravia X7500H are available in three different sizes and with the top-end model (85-inch) of the Bravia X8000H priced at Rs 5,99,990 while the 55-inch model of the Bravia X7500H has a price tag of Rs 75,990. Sony said that these smart TVs will be available across all Sony Centers along with electronic stores as well as e-commerce portals in the country.

Sony Bravia X8000H, Bravia X7500H Specifications

The 65-inch and 85-inch Sony Bravia X8000H series Smart TVs are packed with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos and packs Sony's X1 4K HDR image processor. There is also support for Apple's AirPlay and HomeKit. The Sony X8000H series also comes with built-in Bluetooth 4.2, two USB ports on the side for media playback, and Wi-Fi 802.11ac. While the 65 and 85-inch models feature 'Direct LED' backlighting, the 49-inch model supports edge-lit LEDs. All models of the X8000H are packed with a total of four HDMI inputs, legacy RF input, an Ethernet port, SPDIF, optical audio-out and a headphone jack. Furthermore, the X8000H series also supports Google's Voice Assistant and runs on Android TV, a feature similar to the X7500H models. Besides, the X8000H series features two full-range speaker drivers, with 10W output each.

The Bravia X7500H, on the other hand, is available in three screen sizes i.e. the 43-inch, 49-inch, and 55-inch. Coming to the specifications, it comes with HDR support, bass-reflex speaker system, X1 image processor. It also features Wi-Fi 802.11ac, two USB ports on the side, and Bluetooth 4.2. There is also an RF input, a total of three HDMI ports, and one composite video input. However, unlike the X8000H series models, there is no support for HDMI-CEC feature in this series. However, the X7500H models also have two 10W speakers and are loaded with Dolby Audio and DTS HD Sound features. However, this series doesn't feature Apple AirPlay and HomeKit support.