1-min read

Sony Celebrates 525 Million PlayStation Sales With Limited Edition PS4 Pro And Accessories

Sony says that the 500 Million edition hardware units will be very limited in numbers.

News18.com

Updated:August 10, 2018, 10:40 AM IST
Sony Celebrates 525 Million PlayStation Sales With Limited Edition PS4 Pro And Accessories
Sony PS4 500 Million Limited Edition hardware units. (Image: PlayStation)
Sony has announced a limited edition PS4 Pro and accessories today to celebrate the sale of over 525 Million PlayStation consoles since its initiation. The limited edition PS4 will feature a dark Blue translucent cover, offering a view of the inner components of the PS4 to the users. In adition, the PS4 Pro will also come with a bigger than usual 2TB hard drive, a vertical stand, mono heads as well as a PlayStation camera.

Since the device will be a limited edition product, Sony will only be selling 50,000 units of the new PS4 Pro across its global market. All the limited edition PS4 Pro units will also carry a special serial number etched on the front, some of which commemorate important dates for the company's launches. The new PS4 Pro has been priced at $500 and will be available for purchase starting August 24 through the official online PlayStation store.

Along with the PS4 Pro, Sony has also announced a new Dualshock 4 controller priced at $65 as well as a 500 Million Limited Edition Gold Wireless Headset featuring a similar dark Blue translucent design with copper detailing. The headset will retail at $100.

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
