Sony PlayStation 5 Can Now Launch In India As The Trademark Dispute Has Been Resolved

Even though Sony has not announced a launch date for the PlayStation 5 in India just yet, they may be able to do so now. The trademark dispute believed to be behind this delay now stands resolved. Earlier this month, it was reported that the delay has been caused because Sony could not secure the trademark for the PlayStation 5 in India, as it was owned by a Delhi resident named Hitesh Aswani. This now sets the stage for the Sony PlayStation 5 vs Microsoft Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S battles to begin in earnest. Sony has priced the PlayStation 5 at Rs. 39,990 for the Digital Edition in India while the regular variant is priced at Rs 49,990. In comparison, the Microsoft Xbox Series X is priced at Rs 49,990 while the Microsoft Xbox Series S costs Rs 34,990.

Sony's path is clear as Aswani has withdrawn his trademark application, after the Japanese tech giant opposed the trademark filing. Aswani had registered for the PS5 trademark last year in 2019. The trademark filed by Aswani was opposed by Sony under the Trade Marks Act of 1999, which provides for registration and better protection of trade marks for goods and services. The development of Aswani withdrawing his trademark was first reported by Detective Gaming. According to the document, Aswani had registered the PS5 trademark under application number 4332863. The order further shows that the application was withdrawn on October 26, after opposition from Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. "Proceedings have been taken under Section 21 of the Trade Mark Act, 1999, by the above mentioned opponent (Sony) to oppose the registration of trademark applied for by the above named applicant (Hitesh Aswani) and whereas the applicant have withdrawn the application vide their letter dated 12/10/2020," the order reads.

The Sony PlayStation 5 will come in two variants - a regular edition with a CD drive, and a Digital Edition. The only difference between the two is the presence or absence of a disc drive. The PlayStation 5 has been priced at Rs. 49,990 while the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition will be priced Rs 39,990 onwards. Both the PlayStation 5 (regular and digital) consoles share the same specifications. Alongside the prices of the consoles itself, Sony also announced the prices of the PlayStation 5 accessories. Sony announced that the Dual Sense PS5 controller will cost Rs. 5,990, the PS5 HD camera will cost Rs. 5,190, the Pulse 3D Headphones will cost Rs. 8,590, the Media Remote costs Rs. 2,590, and the DualSense Charging Station costs Rs. 2,590.