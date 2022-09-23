Sony Discreetly Lists New INZONE Headphones On ShopAtSc, Price Starts At Rs 6,990

Sony announced its new INZONE headphone line targeted at gamers earlier this year in June and has now covertly put up listings for the complete series -INZONE H3, H7 and H9 – on its ShopAtSc website in India. The pricing for the INZONE headphones lineup starts at Rs 6,990 in India, as first reported by noted Indian gaming analyst, Rishi Alwani.

Are INZONE Headphones’ Specifications Any Good For Gaming?

All INZONE headphones, including the top-of-the-line INZONE H9 feature a 40mm driver, using which Sony is delivering ‘360 Spatial Sound’ for deeper immersion in games when played on platforms like Sony’s own PlayStation 5. Do note that the cheaper H3 variant features a dome type 40mm driver and weighs less at 299 grams, compared to approx. 330 grams for H9 and 325 grams for H7.

INZONE H7 are rate for 40hrs of battery life, compared to 32hrs of H9. The INZONE H3 is a wired headset, while the H7 and H9 connect wirelessly to gaming systems. Moreover, only the H9 model features noise cancellation out of the three and more premium leather materials for construction.

As a whole, the INZONE H7 makes the most sense for gamers looking for an immersive audio experience as it offers better battery longevity, the same 360 Spatial Sound and an impressive all-round construction.

Sony INZONE Price and Availability

According to the listings put up by Sony on the ShopAtSc website, the Inzone headphones – Sony INZONE H3 costs Rs 6,990, H7 costs Rs 15,990, with the H9 logically being the costliest of the bunch at Rs 21,990. All three models are currently available to order on Sony’s ShopAtSc website. Sony promises free home delivery from your nearest Sony Center when you order its products from ShopAtSc.

