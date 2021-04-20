Sony G Lenses Get 24mm, 40mm and 50mm Models in India After Last Week's 50mm f/1.2 G Master

Sony India is on a spree of adding new prime lenses to its full frame arsenal in India. After it launched the flagship end 50mm f/1.2 G Master prime lens last week, Sony has made three new additions to its standard G lenses series for its a7 and a9 full-frame mirrorless digital cameras. The three new lenses include the 24mm f/2.8G, the 40mm f/2.5G and the 50mm f/2.5G, and are all priced at Rs 66,990. The prime lenses are better suited for new users and hobbyists, while the Sony G Master 50mm f/1.2 lens (priced at Rs 2.29 lakh) targets the professional photographer and cinematographer industry.

In terms of features, the new Sony G prime lenses standard aspherical and Extra-low Dispersion (ED) lens elements that are highlighted to offer lesser colour fringing. Each of these lenses feature a fully circular aperture at the widest iris settings for artistic, professional bokeh – the way you would expect from a professional lens the way the new G Master 50mm f/1.2 would offer. Despite the small lens sizes, each of the three new G prime lenses offer features such as a focus hold button (for steady focus in manual cinematography), a focus mode switch for quick switching between AF and MF, a physical aperture ring for more intuitive control while shooting movies, and an aperture click switch for tactile feedback in quick, manual settings adjustments.

The focus hold button on the new Sony G prime lenses are also customisable, and can be done from the user customisation menu in the Sony a7 and a9 cameras. The lenses also feature Linear Response MF, which offers smooth and gradual manual focusing – hence emulating the pro-grade servo focus control that professional cinema lenses come with. Sony also highlights that each of the three lenses feature 49mm filter diameters, therefore being interchangeable in terms of usage of external, third party filter kits on top of the lenses. Sony also claims dust and moisture resistance, without specifying the exact durability rating but still stating that each of the three are designed “to ensure usability in any outdoor environment.”

Each of the lenses offer dual-linear motor autofocus units that Sony claims are quiet enough to not disrupt movie shooting. However, none come with image stabilisation motors, which given the sizes can be forgiven. The three Sony G lenses are available for purchase already, across online and offline Sony retail outlets.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here