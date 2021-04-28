Sony Has Sold 7.8 Million PlayStation 5 Units Despite Lack of Availability, Earnings Report Shows

Sony PlayStation 5 is still scarce. It is stil not possible to find a PlayStation 5 console if you are trying to get your hands on one, at least in India. Despite the lack of supply and the ever-increasing demand, the Japanese electronics giant has sold 7.8 million PlayStation consoles as of March 31, the company said in its latest earnings report. According to the latest earnings report, Sony shipped 4.5 million PS5 units globally by the end of 2020, with 3.3 million units being shipped in 2021 till March 31. This gives a rough idea of the company’s manufacturing capacity. The quarterly drop, according to reports, is explained by Sony ramping up the production ahead of the PlayStation 5’s launch back in November 2020.

According to the earnings report, there are now 47.6 million PlayStation Plus subscribers, a 14.7 percent year-on-year increase. A report in The Verge cited NPD figures as saying that the Sony PS5 was the fastest selling console in US history though its first five months of availability, both in terms of units shipped and the money spent on the new console globally. For Q1 2021, however, the Nintendo Switch outpaced the PlayStation 5 in the US, which is not a surprise, given how difficult it is to still get your hands on a PlayStation 5 console.

As far as the previous generation PlayStation 4 console is concerned, Sony shipped about a million PS4 consoles in Q1 2021, bringing the total shipments to 115.9 million units. This is a 28.6 percent year-on-year drop from 1.4 million units in the same quarter last year. Sony’s report suggests that the PS5 is selling faster than the PS4, which had shipped 7.6 million units as of March 31, 2014.

