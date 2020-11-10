Sony Hints at Launch Window for Some of the Biggest PlayStation 5 Titles for 2021

Ahead of the PlayStation 5 launch, Sony has updated the release windows for some of the PlayStation 5's biggest upcoming games. In a new video posted on the PlayStation YouTube channel, Sony said that Horizon Forbidden West, the sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn will be released in the second half of 2021 and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will come in the first half of next year. The update comes as a part of a new Sony advertisement titled 'New Worlds to Explore'.

The ad also confirms the launch day releases for Marvel's Spider Man: Miles Morales and the Demon's Souls remake. It also mentioned the updated release windows of Gran Tourismo 7 and Returnal, with both the games expected to arrive in the first half of next year. Sony is also offering a bunch of true PS5 exclusive games like Demon's Souls remake and a remastered version of Marvel's Spider-Man (2018). However, early buyers of the PlayStation 5 will have to wait until next year to get more first-party exclusives, Sony has confirmed.

The Sony PlayStation 5 will support older games and cross-generation multiplayer with PlayStation 4 users. A number of cross-generation releases are expected over the next few months. There are not a lot of PlayStation 5 exclusive games currently. In Microsoft's case, every Xbox Series X and Series S-exclusive games will also be playable on PC and older Xbox consoles in some cases.

The Sony PlayStation 5 is set to launch in India on November 19. The standard PlayStation 5 with a disc drive has been priced at Rs 49,990, while the Digital Edition has been priced at Rs. 39,990. Both PlayStation variants are identical in terms of specifications, except the presence or absence of a disc drive.