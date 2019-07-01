Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Sony HT-Z9F Soundbar With Dolby Atmos Technology Launched in India for Rs 59,990

The new 5.1-inch soundbar is also compatible with voice assistants Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

IANS

Updated:July 1, 2019, 3:13 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sony HT-Z9F Soundbar With Dolby Atmos Technology Launched in India for Rs 59,990
The new 5.1-inch soundbar is also compatible with voice assistants Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.
Loading...

Sony on Monday launched its new soundbar, HT-Z9F supported by Dolby Atmos technology for Rs 59,990 in India.

Combined with Sony's vertical surround engine and the S-Force PRO Front Surround technology, the 5.1-inch soundbar is compatible with voice assistants Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

"The new HT-Z9F, will be a game changer for the home cinema segment," said Sunil Nayyar, Managing Director, Sony India.

The device comes with 'Vertical S' button on the remote that would enable the soundbar to produce three-dimensional sound.

Sony has also launched a pair of rear speakers, SA-Z9R that cost Rs 9,990 designed to go with the HT-Z9F and extend the surround sound experience.

The HT-Z9F comes with online and USB connectivity in addition to Bluetooth and can stream music using the Chromecast built-in.

"On pre-booking of the HT-Z9F from July 1 until July 8, the rear surround speaker SA-Z9R would be available at no additional cost," the company added.

The devices would be available in Sony brand shops, major electronic stores and online stores.

In India, Sony has a distribution network comprising of over 12,000 dealers and distributors, 230 exclusive Sony outlets, 24 branch locations and over 300 service touch-points.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram