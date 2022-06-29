Sony Increases Its Focus On Gaming, Launches New Inzone Gaming Accessories

TOKYO: Sony Group Corp said on Wednesday it's launching a new line of headphones and monitors targeting the growing PC market for videogames as the Japanese conglomerate looks beyond its core PlayStation console gaming audience.

Sony, whose PlayStation 5 console has been affected by supply chain snarls, last month announced a pivot towards releasing more titles on PC and mobile devices as subscription services and tech advances open up gaming to a wider audience.

Also Read: Acer Aspire 7 Budget Gaming Laptop Launched in India: Price, Specifications And More

The Inzone line, developed by a unit outside Sony's main gaming business, aims to leverage Sony's audio and display technology, areas where Sony is seen as retaining an edge even as the company has transformed itself into an entertainment behemoth spanning movies, music and games.

Its headphones offer sound that helps players locate enemies in-game, with a wired model retailing for $99.99 in the United States and a wireless, noise-cancelling model priced at $299.99. Inzone monitors, which promise crisp visuals and a high refresh rate, cost $529.99 and $899.99 for a 4K version.

The gear echoes the design of the PlayStation 5 range and is interoperable with the console.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.