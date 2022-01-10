Sony India Launches New 'Budget' True Wireless Earbuds With 20-Hours Battery

Sony India on Monday launched true wireless earbuds WF-C500 that offers sound customisation, long battery life and water resistance.

Sony WF-C500 Price in India

Priced at Rs 5,990, the earbuds come with Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) for better sound and call quality. The WF-C500 earbuds will be available across retail stores and e-commerce website in India from January 16 — in black, white, orange and green colours.

Sony WF-C500 Specifications

The earbuds offers a long-lasting battery life of up to 20 hours for calls and uninterrupted music playback, said the company. The WF-C500’s cylindrical charging case is small and easy to carry around in a pocket or bag. The operation buttons also offer an easy way to access Google Assistant or Siri to make and receive calls hands-free.

“The WF-C500’s Bluetooth chip transmits sound to left and right ears simultaneously, along with optimised antenna design ensuring outstanding listening," the company said. The wearable also allow users to tailor the sound using the Equaliser setting in the “Sony | Headphones Connect" app.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.