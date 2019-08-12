Sony India Launches Speakers with Alexa Built-in for Rs 24,990

Sony India on Monday expanded its audio range in the country with its smart speakers, SRS-XB402M that features Amazon's smart assistant Alexa built-in and promises a battery life of 12 hours for Rs 24,990. According to the company, on pre-booking the device from August 12-August 18, the SRS-XB402M would be available at a special price of Rs 19,990 and buyers would also get a pair of MDR-XB450AP headphones worth Rs 2,490 free. The device is available across Sony brand shops, major stores and e-commerce portals including Amazon and Flipkart. The Sony XB402M comes with IP67 rating and is shockproof and rustproof as well.

"Users can enjoy the powerful, bass-filled sound with the XB402M 'EXTRA BASS' speaker which enhances lower frequencies, making it perfect for listening to your favourite tunes," the company said in a statement. "It's now easier to get the party started with just the sound of your voice with Amazon Alexa built-in on the XB402M," the company added. With Spotify Connect, users can stream their playlists, favourite artists or podcasts through the XB402M in few steps.

