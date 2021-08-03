Sony India World of Film Competition Starts; Winners to Get Rs 7.5 Lakh, a7S III

Sony India has brought its World of Film movie making competition to India. The competition promotes Sony products in the professional cinematography space, alongside offering independent and student filmmakers a platform and exposure to build their presence. The competition kicked off yesterday, August 2, and will run through December 31, 2021. The World of Film competition by Sony will be judged in multiple stages, and has two categories that will allow both filmmaking groups and individuals to submit their entries. The winners will be declared in 2022.

As announced by Sony India, the World of Film competition will feature two categories — Open and College. Under the Open category, any individual can submit their film. An individual can make multiple entries in the competition as well. However, the films in question are required to be shot with a Sony camera body, even if it is with compatible third party lenses. However, Sony does not make any mention of such criteria in the College category. In the latter, a group with up to four members can submit a movie. To be eligible to submit in the College category, each member has to be a current student enrolled in any audio-visual production course at a recognised institute. Both fiction and non-fiction submissions are allowed in Open and College categories.

Alongside the exposure that the recognised Sony World of Film award would bring, the Japanese company is also offering multiple awards to those that would be judged winners. According to Sony, the competition will be initially judged at local levels, before being judged across the country, which Sony refers to as the regional round. The winner of the Open category will be awarded a cash prize of $10,000 (approx. Rs 7.5 lakh), while the regional winner under the Open segment will get a Sony a7S III (review) — a highly acclaimed professional video production full-frame mirrorless camera, and the Zeiss Vario-Tessar 24-70mm f/4 stabilised lens. The College category winning group will be awarded a cash prize of $5,000 (approx. Rs 3.7 lakh), while regional College winners will get the Sony FX3 cinema camera and the 16-35mm f/2.8 G Master lens from Sony. Individuals of every College group will also win Sony headphones.

The competition is now open for entries, and the online form for submitting entries can be found on the Sony India website. Entries will be open for submission until December 31, 2021. The overall Open and College winners will be announced in January 2022, while the regional winners of the competition will be announced in February. Sony India will also host exclusive preview sessions and workshops by professional filmmakers through the duration of the competition.

