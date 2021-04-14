Sony Invests $200 Million In Epic Games, Soon After It Initiated Hunt for PlayStation Mobile Head

Japanese electronics giant Sony has invested $200 million (roughly Rs 1,500 crores) in Epic Games as part of an ongoing $1 billion (roughly Rs 7,511 crores) funding round, Epic announced on Tuesday. The company said that over a dozen investors contributed to the funding round, which valued Epic at $28.7 billion (roughly Rs 2.15 lakh crores). The company’s CEO Tim Sweeney is still the controlling shareholder, even after the latest funding round. This comes less than a year after Sony announced a $250 million (roughly Rs 1,877 crores) investment in Epic. In a statement, Sony’s CEO Kenichiro Yoshida said that the company is “excited to strengthen its collaboration to bring new entertainment experiences to people around the world."

Now, Sony’s investment into Epic is significant as Sony is reported to be expanding its PlayStation brand to mobile gaming. According to a recent job listing, Sony is hiring for the position of “Head of Mobile, PlayStation Studios, SIE." The role required the ideal candidate to be responsible for building and scaling a team of mobile leaders and will serve a the head of the “new business unit." The job description also mentions that the ideal candidate will also “focus on successfully adapting PlayStation’s most popular franchises for mobile.” The job listing also said that a roadmap for the PlayStation mobile gaming division will need to be developed for a timeframe that could range from three to five years.

Sony and Epic have had a close relationship. Epic last year even used Sony’s PlayStation 5 to demonstrate its next-generation Unreal Engine 5. Epic CEO Sweeney had also earlier said that the two companies worked together on developing the new PS5’s storage architecture.

