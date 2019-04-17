English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sony is Cutting Down on Sexual Content in PlayStation Games
The move by Sony comes in light of the #MeToo movement, which highlighted the light in which women have been portrayed in gaming.
TOKYO - Sony is putting in place stricter rules on sexual content in its PlayStation video games, based on the rise of the #MeToo movement that took industries like tech and entertainment by storm.
"Sony Corp is cracking down on sexual content in PlayStation 4 videogames globally, reflecting concerns in the US about the depiction of women in games, but also irritating some software developers. New in-house standards that limit sexually explicit content distinguish Sony from other game-hardware makers that allow more leeway as long as the software carries a rating from a national industry body," The Wall Street Journal reported late on Tuesday.
The move is reportedly aimed at helping developers "offer well-balanced" content that does not "inhibit the sound growth and development" of young people. "Sony is concerned the company could become a target of legal and social action," a spokesperson for Sony in the US was quoted as saying by The WSJ. The rule appears to have hit a number of titles already, including the "Devil May Cry 5".
Sony's home turf of Japan has a reputation for having a higher tolerance for erotic games -- games that might be considered risque, or outright offensive, in the US. Whatever the exact rules, some developers aren't happy. There have been instances where developers had to cover up characters using light rays, smoke or similar effects, and there's a fear this will curb creativity among developers.
