Sony Is Looking To Venture Into Metaverse, CEO Says 'Concept To Share Time And Space'

Metaverse is a concept that many people in the tech industry are taking up these days. The latest company that has been reported to be venturing into the metaverse is PlayStation maker Sony. Sony’s CEO Kenichiro Yoshida has recently hinted at the company’s metaverse plans during a corporate strategy meeting.

Yoshida, during the meeting said that he believes that Sony is well-placed to play a leading role in the emerging metaverse trend. As part of his keynote address, Yoshida pointed towards Fortnite several times, explaining how Sony brands like PlayStation and Sony Motion Pictures, and Sony Music have contributed in the free-to-play gaming sector. Now, he believes that a “social space and live network space where games, music, movies, and anime intersect” is something that Sony products have an active role in.

ALSO READ: Sony PlayStation Plus India Membership Prices Revealed: Here’s What You Pay

Yoshida, during his address, clarified that his concept of the metaverse is one where people come together to share time and space. A virtual concert, for example.

Yoshida stopped short of revealing any specific products and said that the PlayStation line plans to develop ten live service games, and how developers’ expertise will help influence the company’s efforts towards a metaverse.

Yoshida’s keynote hinted at Sony using the plethora of products and services across multimedia forms to create interactive experiences that create a metaverse-like concept. Being a leader in the gaming and multimedia industry, both in terms of hardware and software, Sony is well-equipped to create its own metaverse as well. It is with time that we’ll know if the company plans on making it’s own virtual world or if it plans to work with someone.

Sony recently launched its new PlayStation Plus plans for users across the globe. The new plans will be changing on June 22 and merging with PlayStation Now. The existing users will be switched to PlayStation Plus Premium without any additional fees at launch.

WATCH VIDEO: Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Review: New Flagship Killer Smartphone Under Rs 40,000?

ALSO READ: Microsoft Xbox Game Pass Games For May 2022 Announced: All New Games Coming This Month.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.