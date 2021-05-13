Sony Is Planning to Release 25 New PlayStation Games Including New Titles You've Never Heard About

Sony is planning to release 25 new games for PlayStation that are already under development, PlayStation Studio lead Hermen Hulst told Wired in an interview. Nearly half of these 25 new titles will not be a sequels or spinoffs of existing titles, the Playstation Studio boss told Wired. This comes as a great news for those who are waiting on new exclusive titles as well as Sony, which has seen exclusive titles slowly trickling out. Sony has already shed some light on four titles that we know about - Horizon Forbidden West, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, God of War: Ragnarok, and Gran Tourismo. Out of these, only the Gran Tourismo’s launch is scheduled for next year, while the rest three are scheduled to come out this year itself.

Sony’s PlayStation exclusive titles aren’t exactly exclusives. When the PlayStation Studio was first announced, Sony Interactive Entertainment’s head of marketing had said that the branding doesn’t mean that Sony outright owns the developer. It just means that the company brought the title as a first-party. In a lot of cases, the company doesn’t own the developer. In Wired report reveals indie games from outside the PlayStation Studio partnered with Sony, including the upcoming Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and a game from Haven Studios. However, it is not known if these titles will be included in the more than 25 games that are scheduled to release.

It is also worth noting that these exclusive games won’t be limited to the PlayStation 5. For example MLB: The Show 21 is a PlayStation Studio game that is available on the Xbox and Horizon Zero Dawn is also available for the PC. Sony has also said that it is interested in bringing more games to the PC in the future.

