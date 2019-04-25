English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sony is Ready to Sell You a 98-Inch 8K OLED TV For an Eye Watering Price Tag of Rs 50 Lakhs
The TVs would come with the X1 Ultimate processor, optimised precisely to handle the 33 million pixels for 8K outputs.
Sony is set to launch its 2019 line-up of high-end television models with its 98-inch 8K TV costing $70,000, which roughly amounts to a whopping Rs 50 lakh in India -- more than many luxury cars, including Audi A3, BMW 3 Series and Mercedes-Benz CLA cars.
Sony's Master Series Z9G is ready for release in June this year, Engadget reported on Tuesday. The TVs would come with the X1 Ultimate processor, optimised precisely to handle the 33 million pixels for 8K outputs.
The TVs would also feature 8K X-tended Dynamic Range PRO and Backlight Master Drive with full-array local dimming.
While it is more affordable than Samsung's Q900 TV worth $100,000, it still makes the Z9G series virtually inaccessible to anyone but wealthy viewers who insist on having the best, the report said.
Samsung's super expensive QLED 8K TV -- Q900 -- costs around Rs 70 lakh in India.
