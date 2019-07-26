Sony Just Made an Air Conditioner That you can Actually Wear

The increasing effects of global warming continue with Europe facing one of the biggest heatwaves and in India, the monsoons have been delayed, leading people to spend more sleepless summer days and nights. If you are also worried about the sweat and heat in summers, Sony has the perfect product for you. The tech company has recently launched a wearable air conditioner as a crowdfunding project to help people survive the hot summer.

The wearable AC, called Reon Pocket, will keep you cool during the rising temperatures. As per reports, the new AC shirts can be worn using a special undershirt. With a size smaller and weight lighter than that of a mobile phone, the portable AC releases cool air through a small rear panel. The AC works with a rechargeable battery which has the capacity to last for 90 minutes after two hours of charging.

You don't have to worry about the temperature as it can be adjusted using your smartphone via Bluetooth connectivity. While the Reon Pocket should be able to cool a user’s body temperature by 13 degrees Celsius (23 degrees Fahrenheit) in summers, as estimated by Sony, the device can also help during cold days by warming a body up by 8 degrees Celsius (about 14 degrees Fahrenheit).

If you are wondering how the device works, it is as simple as it looks. The pocket-sized device can be kept in a small bag or can be worn on the back or neck with dedicated underwear. The small device has adopted a Peltier element that can be cooled and heated efficiently. It can be controlled with the dedicated app, running on the user's smartphone and can adjust the temperature according to ones need.

It supports iOS and Android, comes with a battery capacity of 24 hours, and can charge in 2 hours with USB-C. The weight is just 85 grams. The company will be launching two variants for the device: Reon Pocket Standard and Reon Pocket Lite. The Sony Reon Pocket is priced at 14,080 yen (approx Rs 8,947.63) for one device and one special undershirt, the advanced Reon Pocket with five undershirts is priced at 19,030 yen (approx Rs 12,093).

However, the device isn’t up for sale yet. Reon Pocket will have to be crowdfunded first, and if it makes its goal, Sony will start shipping by March 2020.