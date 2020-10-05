Sony Launches 85-Inch Z8H 8K TV at Rs. 13,99,990 as First 8K Offering in India

Sony has launched its first 8K television in India. The Sony Z8H is an 85-inch full-array LED smart TV, which has been priced at Rs. 13,99,990 in India. Given the premium, the Sony Z8H offers a lot of premium features apart from the 8K resolution like a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Atmos HDR support at 8K resolution, and much more. The TV is available to buy starting today via Sony's offline and online stores, and all major electronics and e-commerce stores.

Sony follows the footsteps of brands like LG, Samsung, and TCL who already launched their 8K TVs earlier this year. The Sony Z8H is also certified by the company as "PS5 ready." It has a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, which will let gamers experience gaming at 120 frames per second at an Ultra-HD resolution, when paired with the PS5's ability to put out a 120fps gameplay for select games. Further, it also has a Bravia Game Mode feature that optimises performance for a better gaming experience. At an 8K resolution, the Sony Z8H can go up to a 60Hz refresh rate. It also uses Sony’s most powerful picture processor, the X1 Ultimate that helps providing crisp images with a high contrast.

The Sony Z8H also comes with Sony's S-Force Front Surround Sound and Dolby Atmos built-in. The company claims that users can hear sound as they would from a separate multi surround speaker.

The Sony Z8H runs on Google's Android TV, with access to Google Play Store and also has support for Apple AirPlay 2 and Google Chromecast built-in.