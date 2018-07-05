English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Sony Launches Compact Camera in India for Rs 99,990
The camera would be available at Sony Centres, authorised dealers and electronic stores from July 6.
Photo for representation. (Image: Reuters Pictures).
Expanding its Cyber-shot RX100 series of compact cameras, Sony India on Wednesday launched the "RX100 VI" camera with high magnification zoom lens, versatile 24-200mm large aperture and "world's fastest" 0.03 seconds autofocus (AF) speed for Rs 99,990. The camera would be available at Sony Centres, authorised dealers and electronic stores from July 6. The device comes with high-precision eye AF, high-performance AF tracking, easy and natural touch focus, touchpad AF, up to 40 times slower motion footage, silent shooting with the option to mute the shutter sound for noise sensitive areas and one-touch sharing, the company said in a statement.
Sony has brought a fast hybrid AF system within the camera with 315-point phase-detection AF points on the sensor that can acquire focus in 0.03 seconds which, the company claims, is the fastest AF acquisition time and speed in the world for a 1.0-type sensor camera.
The camera also supports high-resolution 4K movie shooting with full-pixel readout and without pixel binning to ensure that the finer details are captured along with 4K high definition resolution (HDR) for instant HDR workflow.
With "RX100 VI," Sony claimed to bring to users continuous high-speed shooting at up to 24 frames per second (fps) with full AF/after effects (AE) tracking and a buffer limit of up to 233 images.
