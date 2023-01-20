CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Tech » Sony Launches FE 20-70mm F4 G Lens In India: Price, Features And More
Sony Launches FE 20-70mm F4 G Lens In India: Price, Features And More

By: Tech Desk

Edited By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: January 20, 2023, 17:07 IST

New Delhi, India

Sony FE 20-70 F4 will be available from February 2nd, 2023 in India.

The Sony FE 20-70mm F4 G lens is a full-frame lens designed for multiple types of content creation—including vlogging, movie production, and still photography.

Sony has introduced the full-frame FE 20-70mm F4 G lens, which features a wide 20-70mm zoom range in a compact and lightweight chassis. It has a constant F/4 aperture and features G Lens image quality, fast auto focus for ease of use, and is suitable for various types of content creation—including vlogging, movie production, and still photography.

Sony FE 20-70mm F4 G Lens Specifications and Features

Being a G Lens, the FE 20-70 F4 features pleasing image quality, thanks to the presence of two AA (advanced aspherical) elements, one aspherical element, three ED (Extra-low Dispersion) glass elements, and one ED aspherical element. And, to generate beautiful bokeh, the lens comes with a 9-blade circular aperture.

It can focus as close as 0.3 meters at the wide end and 0.25 meters at the telephoto end of the zoom range when using autofocus. 

The lens has fast and quiet, low-vibration Sony XD Linear motors for focusing and improves tracking performance by two times compared to previous models.

Additionally, it features focus, zoom and aperture rings, customisable focus hold buttons, focus mode switch, compatibility with circular polarizing filters, Iris Lock switch and dust and moisture resistant design with a fluorine coating on front lens element.

Sony FE 20-70mm F4 G Lens Price and Availability in India

The FE 20-70mm F4 G lens will be available for Rs 1,24,990, and can be purchased at Sony Centers, Alpha Flagship stores, authorized dealers, e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart, and major electronic stores in India starting February 2nd, 2023.

