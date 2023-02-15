Sony Launches FX30 4K Super 35 Cinema Camera In India: Check Price, Features And More

Sony has launched its latest addition to the Cinema Line—the FX30 (ILME-FX30) 4K Super 35 compact cinema camera in India. Being a Cinema Line camera, it is equipped with pro-grade features like Dual Base ISO, Log shooting modes and the ability to use user imported LUTs.

Sony FX30 Specifications and Features

Sony says that the FX30 is a cinema camera designed for budding filmmakers—offering high sensitivity, low noise, and 14+ stops of dynamic range, and offers features which professionals require—including S-Log3, built-in cinematic looks, and the BIONZ XR processing engine for natural gradations and realistic colour reproduction.

As far as resolution is concerned, the FX30 can shoot in 4K (oversampled from 6K) at up to 60fps, and also carries the ability to shoot in high frame rates—including 4K at 120fps and Full HD at 240fps. The FX30 also features 10-bit 4:2:2 recording modes and an HDMI Type-A connector for outputting 4K, 16-bit RAW footage to an external recorder.

The FX30 is designed for comfortable handheld shooting as well as mounting on a gimbal or adding accessories—featuring a flat-top design with threaded attachment points. Users may attach an XLR handle for capturing low-angle shots. The FX30 has two memory card slots compatible with both CFexpress Type A and SDXC/SDHC cards.

Sony FX30 Price in India

The Sony FX30 is offered in two configurations: the FX30 (Body + XLR Handle) and the FX30B (Body only), priced at Rs 1,99,990 and Rs 1,79,990, respectively. Starting from today, February 15, 2023, the FX30 will be available for purchase at Sony Centers, Alpha Flagship stores, offline retail stores, and online through ShopatSC, Amazon and Flipkart.

Sony is also providing special offers, including an extended warranty of 2+1 years and a free BC-QZ1 charger worth Rs. 6,790/- with the purchase of an FX30 or FX30B camera.

“The new FX30 is an excellent choice for anyone wishing to get into filmmaking. It has many of the professional capabilities of our high-end cameras at a price that makes it affordable to filmmakers/videographers of all levels. This camera is a wonderful entry point into our entire series of Cinema Line Cameras. With a comprehensive selection of Sony’s E-mount lenses & high-performance microphones, creators now have an extraordinarily flexible systems for a broad range of creative needs.” said Mukesh Srivastava, Head Digital Imaging Business Sony India.



