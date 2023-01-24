Sony Launches ILME-FR7 PTZ Camera In India: Price, Features And More

Sony has launched its latest cinema line camera, the Sony ILME-FR7 in India. It gets an E-mount interchangeable lens system, features a 35mm full-frame sensor and built-in pan/tilt/zoom functionality, allowing for versatile remote control and creative possibilities in studio, live production, and more traditional filmmaking situations. It also allows for multi-camera workflows—for more demanding creative needs.

Sony ILME-FR7 Cinema Camera Features and Specifications

Sony ILME-FR7 gets a back-illuminated 35mm full-frame CMOS image sensor Exmor R with 10.3-megapixels and wide 15+ stop dynamic range latitude. It also features dual base native ISO with Cine EI mode—allowings for base sensitivity to be set to either ISO 800 or ISO 12800.

Additionally, the camera also features the ability to record in 4K in up to 120 frames per second to achieve slow footage without compromising resolution. Users may use the supported web app to allow for easy operation and remote control of the camera from a tablet or web browser.

Sony ILME-FR7 carries support for Sony’s RM-IP500 remote controller, which can remotely control up to 100 PTZ cameras—making it ideal for multi-camera production setups, and being a PTZ camera, it offers a wide range of camera movements—with continuously variable pan and tilt speeds from 0.02 degrees per second to 60 degrees per second. It has a pan angle range of -170° to +170° and a tilt angle range of -30° to +195°. It can store up to 100 different camera position presents.

For I/O and media types, the camera offers dual media slots which support both CFexpress Type A and SDXC memory cards, and gets HDMI Type A and 12G-SDI connectors, LAN and AUDIO IN (XLR type 5-pin).

Sony ILME-FR7 Price and Availability in India

Sony India will make the camera available from January 31, 2023 in India but hasn’t revealed the price yet, and is only available on request. Interested customers may reach out to Sony India for the same.

Read all the Latest Tech News here