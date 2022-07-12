Sony Launches New ECM-B10 Beamforming Shotgun Mic For Cameras: Prices, Features And More

Sony has launched its new beamforming shotgun microphone named the ECM-B10 that comes with what the company is calling “industry leading” sharp directivity and digital signal processing.

The ECM-B10 has been launched at a price of Rs 19,290 and is available for purchase across all Sony Center, Flagship stores, ShopAtSC.com, Amazon, and other major electronic stores across the country. The microphone was made available starting July 11.

In a release, Sony India said that the ECM-B10 applies digital signal processing to the sound collected by four high-performance microphone capsules using beamforming technology. This allows the user to customise how the audio is recorded by enhancing the microphone’s sensitivity from different directions. The microphone also offers three types of directivity in a single product.

The ECM-B10 microphone also offers clear sound collection with effective noise supression. The ECM-B10 effectively reduces noise for clearer sound collection and creates a more efficient post-production workflow. In addition, the ECM-B10 microphone’s shock and vibration suppressing design effectively suppresses low-frequency vibration noise, while its cable-less design also eliminates the noise transmitted via cables.

The mic also comes with a compact body that makes life easier for creators and videographers. By connecting the ECM-B10 to a camera with a MI shoe, users can be more flexible as there are no cables and the power is supplied directly from the mic, so users can continue shooting without worrying about the microphone’s battery running out.

Sony earlier this year launched the Sony Alpha 7 IV mirrorless camera. Sony Alpha 7 IV camera comes with a full-frame 33-megapixel back-illuminated CMOS image sensor, and powered by a Bionz XR processor which handles quick image processing. Sony says Alpha 7 IV comes with 33 percent improvement in real-time tracking, which is a vital part of photography in fast conditions. Sony has also equipped the new camera with advanced autofocus features like AF Assist which helps with seamless focus transitions. The ECM-B10 microphone is said to work best with Sony’s Alpha range of cameras.

