Sony Launches New MHC-V21D Portable Party System

Sony has added the new portable high power audio system 'MHC-V21D' to it's audio product line-up. The one box system has Bluetooth capabilities, and a built-in carry handlebar allows it to move around easily. The cylindrical design of the system includes angled tweeter units and attractive lights illuminating lights that could give your home a club-style atmosphere. This is priced at Rs18,990.Near Field Communication (NFC) and Bluetooth technology removes the need for wired connections and complex set-up sequences. The user can simply touch the NFC-enabled device to the MHC-V21D for a quick, seamless connection and can start streaming the music. The system is equipped with HDMI output and built-in DVD player which enables the user to watch movies or shows on their normal screen with a powerful sound. The MHC-V21D is equipped with DJ effects which allows you to put you spinning style on display. The audio system comes with four different effects ie: ‘Flanger’ which creates a deep flanging effect similar to the roar of a jet plane, ‘WAH’ automatically moves the frequency of a filter up and down, ‘Isolator’ singles out a specific frequency band, and ‘PAN’ sweeps the sound across speakers. Users can enjoy Motion control feature with the help of Fiestable app which allows them to control their system with just a motion of their smartphones. DJ effects, play/pause and volume options can all be handled by motion control function too.It comes with two mic inputs which can be used to keep the party going by unleashing the guests inner pop star.The Music Center app lets you control music and sound settings right from the phone.