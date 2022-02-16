Sony Launches New Wireless Earbuds That Lets You Hear People Talking

Sony is a big name in the audio arena, and its true wireless earbuds have kept the standards over the years. Now, the Japanese giant has brought another wireless earbud to the market, but this time its focus is slightly different, especially with how the earbuds look.

The new product is called Sony LinkBuds TWS earbuds and its design includes a unique open ring form factor that sits snugly in your ear. The new wireless earbuds also come with advanced features but with renewed focus on delivering premium audio quality for the listener.

Sony LinkBuds TWS come with a price tag of 180 Euros (Rs 15,370 approx) and will be available in the coming weeks across different markets.

Sony LinkBuds TWS Specifications

So, what makes the Sony LinkBuds different from its other audio products in the market? Well, the form factor itself is new, giving users different functions and possibilities. Instead of having tight buds, the LinkBuds come with an open ring design. It has the ability to play tracks from Spotify where you can play the music without using the smartphone.

This unique design delivers a ultra-light product, and it serves the basic purpose of hearing and talking to other people even when you are plugged in. Sony calls it the “Never Off” experience of the LinkBuds. These earbuds offer noise cancellation while taking phone calls, and you have advanced volume control that sets the volume based on your surroundings. Sony has equipped the LinkBuds with a 12mm ring driver for well-balanced sound, while its Integrated Processor V1 takes care of the overall performance.

Sony LinkBuds also gets a speak-to-chat feature which basically stops the music the moment it notices you are speaking to someone. And once you are done talking, the music starts playing automatically.

LinkBuds come with IPX4 rating which makes them water resistant to some degree, and with the built-in charging case you get backup of over 12 hours on a single charge.

