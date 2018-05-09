English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sony Launches Three New Fast Speed USB Flash Drives Starting at Rs 850
Sony has announced three new USB flash drives in its portfolio starting at a price of Rs 850.
Sony USB Flash Drive - USM-BA2. (Image: Sony India)
Sony India today launched the all-new USB Flash Drives USM-BA2, USM-CA2 and USM-MX3 for faster data sharing and transfer. As per Sony India, all three of the new USB Flash Drives carry anti-corrosive capability and come in a sleek metallic body. The new Sony USB Flash Drive have been launched as 'Make in India' products and will be available for purchase at a starting price of Rs 950, Rs 1200 and Rs 850 respectively.
Sony claims that all the three models of the recently launched USB Flash Drives are metallic, anti-corrosive and are compliant with SuperSpeed 3.1 Gen 1 which helps transfer large media files to a PC in seconds. Additionally, the flash drives sport a sleek design for their metal body to cater to the style and durability demands of the consumer. Sony claims that the USB Flash Drives compact built makes them best to use in tight spaces and also provide access to adjacent ports easily.
The USM-MX3 series are tiny size handy USB Flash Drive with matte-finished parts for an enhanced grip. This latest series is also equipped with strap-hole and matte plastic grip for convenient carrying.
The USM-BA2 series and USM-CA2 series are on-the-go USB Flash Drive. Catering to multiple device transfers the USM-BA2 series is equipped with dual-port bridge with both Micro USB and USB Type-A ports. The USM-CA2 also supports dual-port bridge which is equipped with both USB Type-C and A ports for compatibility with a wide variety of device.
The USM-BA2 series is further compatible with Windows PC, Macintosh, Android smartphone and Tablet all equipped with USB Type-A port. Whereas the USM-CA2 series is compatible with Windows PC, Macintosh, Android Smartphone and Chromebook Pixel equipped with USB Type-C / Type-A port. These USB Flash Drive are also four times faster than USB 2.0 as per Sony.
USM-BA2 will be available exclusively on Flipkart and USM-CA2 and USM MX3 will be available across Sony Center starting May 12, 2018.
