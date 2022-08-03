Sony Launches Unique LinkBuds TWS Earbuds In India: Price, Features And Specs, More

Sony has launched its new true wireless earbuds in India, the Sony LinkBuds. The Sony LinkBuds come with a new open-ring design with audio transparency, ultra-small fit, and more.

Sony says by leveraging LinkBuds’ unique design and its sensor and spatial sound technologies, Sony is creating new sound experiences together with their partners, such as AR gaming, new work from home experiences, sound AR navigation, quick access to music, and more usability.

Sony LinkBuds Launched In India: Price And Availability

The Sony LinkBuds have been launched in India at a price of Rs 19,990. However, Sony India has announced a special pre-booking offer where customers can pre-book the LinkBuds at a special price of Rs 12,990 and avail benefit of Rs 7,000. This offer is valid from 4th August until 12th August 2022. The Sony LinkBuds will go on sale starting August 13 in India. The Sony Linkbuds will be available across Sony retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive), www.ShopatSC.com portal, major electronic stores and other e-commerce websites in India.

Sony LinkBuds Launched In India: Features And Specs

The Sony LinkBuds come with a unique open-ring design with audio transparency. The design, according to Sony, “links online and offline worlds for a ‘Never Off’ wearing experience.” The earbuds come with a unique 12mm “ring design” driver that provides better output. The earbuds come with a 17.5 hours of combined battery life with the case and offer fast charging that can put out 90 minutes of usage in just 10 minutes.

The earphones are also IPX4 spash and sweat proof, and come with easy Bluetooth pairing with Fast and Swift Pair, along with an eco friendly packaging.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here