Sony Master Series A9F Bravia OLED TVs Launched in India at Starting Price of Rs 3,99,990
Sony has introduced the Master Series A9F Bravia OLED TVs which comes embedded with Sony's own 4K HDR Processor X1 Ultimate.
Japanese tech giant Sony has launched its highly anticipated series of OLED TVs in India. The company has launched two models of the A9F Bravia OLED TV powered by its X1 Ultimate chipset. The Sony A9F TV is available in 55-inch and 65-inch screen sizes. The 55-inch KD-55A9F model is priced at Rs 3,99,990 and the 65-inch KD-65A9F will be available for Rs 5,59,990 from September 20 at Sony Center and major electronic stores in the country.
Equipped with "X1 Ultimate" picture processor and "pixel contrast booster" — which is Sony's original panel controller for OLED — the TVs aims to deliver 4K HDR picture quality and better contrast, the company said in a statement. The Master Series A9F Bravia OLED TVs features Sony's own X1 Ultimate processor. The X1 Ultimate processor can detect as well as analyze each object in a picture. The processor is able to do so with the help of Sony's new Object-based Super Resolution mechanism. The TVs are equipped with the company’s Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology which makes use of an extra actuator in the center of the screen and an extra subwoofer channel, giving the TV a 3.2 channel sound system.
The new Master Series TVs are also quite capable as they offer a unique ‘Netflix Calibrated Mode’ that is used to deliver the same picture quality that is seen by the creators at their studio.
