Sony MWC 2018 Launch Today: Xperia XZ2, Xperia XZ2 Compact And All That is Expected

Sony is expected to announce their Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ2 Compact smartphones on the first public day of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018, in Barcelona. Sony Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ2 Compact are said to the company’s first devices to feature 18:9 aspect ratio bezel-less display. Other than bringing the new-age edge-to-edge immersive displays, the smartphones are also likely to add to the first batch of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845-powered devices. The leaks have revealed almost everything about the devices and there is hardly anything new to know about these handsets.In terms of specifications, both the devices will have reduced bezels on top and bottom and will run Android 8.0 Oreo. Sony XZ2 could come with a 5.7-inch screen, while the Compact variant will have a 5-inch display. The new phones will feature 3D glass surface on both sides of the aluminium frame. The phone will come in a glossy finish. Colour options expected for Xperia XZ2 include black, silver, green, and pink.The XZ2 will be dust- and water-resistant and will have a 3,180mAh battery that can be charged via USB Type-C or via a wireless charger. The XZ2 Compact, on the other hand, will have a smaller 2,870mAh battery. It is speculated that the smartphone will pack a combination of two 12-megapixel sensors at the back, along with a 15-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies and video calling. Other features include a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, “S Force” stereo speakers and a haptic feedback system.