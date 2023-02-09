Sony NW-A306 Walkman Launched In India: Check Price, Features And More

Sony has launched the NW-A306 Walkman in India, following the launch of the high-end NW-ZX707 Walkman last month. This latest addition to the iconic Walkman series offers a blend of nostalgia and modernity, featuring a 3.6-inch touchscreen and Sony’s S-Master HX technology for clear audio.

Sony NW-A306 Walkman Specifications and Features

First things first, the Sony NW-A306 is designed for audio enthusiasts in mind, and therefore, it features Sony’s S-Master HX technology for clear audio, and add the ability to play DSD files.

Sony has also integrated a specialised engine known as DSEE Ultimate to upscale compressed music files real-time for better sound output.

Further, Sony claims that it can provide a battery life of 36 hours of playback on 44.1kHz FLAC, up to 32 hours on high-resolution 96kHz FLAC audio, or up to 26 hours—when streaming music from apps. There’s no option for cellular connectivity, but of course, there’s Wi-Fi to download and stream music.

For the build, Sony has used premium materials such as aluminum, in the construction of the NW-A306. The device also features gold-soldered connections, aimed at producing clear and stable sound with improved precision and a wider sound field.

Sony NW-A306 Walkman Price and Availability in India

Sony NW-A306 Walkman will be available for purchase at a price of Rs 25,990 through Sony Centers, offline retailers, and across major online platforms.

