Sony Pictures Networks Enters Podcast Segment With Go-Beyond Podcasts

Television broadcast company Sony Pictures Networks (SPN), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Sony Corporation Japan has announced the launch of its podcast series ‘Go-Beyond Podcast’ that aims to look at life “from the lens" of inspirational icons. The company says its ongoing podcast series celebrates individuals “who have been exemplary in dealing with the cards that life dealt them." Podcast enthusiasts can check out episodes on Sony Picture Networks website or via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, JioSaavn, Gaana, iHeartRadio, and Stitcher. The company adds that its podcast capsules are a conversational amalgam of laughter, wit, insights, and inspiration. Those featured in the Go-Beyond Podcast so far include chef Amrita Raichand, actor and comedian Ash Chandler, former Australian cricketer Jason Gillespie, environmentalist Bittu Sahgal, author Samit Basu, and historian Vikram Sampath. Sony, like many other tech giants and global distributor, hopes to capture new audiences in the growing audio-based industry.

Speaking over the development, NP Singh, managing director and CEO at SPN said that the ‘Go-Beyond Podcast’ creates deeper engagement with audiences as the “digital audio craze" continues to explode. “SPN has a pioneering history of creating compelling content across formats and platforms, and the Go-Beyond Podcast is our endeavour to both inspire and entertain a global listener base," he said in a blog post. The post further adds that the Go-Beyond podcast not only adds value to the company’s diverse content bouquet but also enables the brand to foray into a segment that is surging in India with more people opting for digital audio streaming. According to a PWC report, India is the third-largest podcast market after China and the US and is estimated to reach 17.61 million listeners by 2023. All podcast episodes by SPN are maximum of 30 minutes long, perfect for those are who are not fans of long podcasts series.

