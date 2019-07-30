Sony PlayStation 4 Surpasses Selling 100 Million Units, Beats PS2 and Nintendo Wii Records

Hitting yet another milestone, Sony has revealed that it has now shipped over 100 million PlayStation 4 units, becoming the fastest console to hit that number, surpassing the much-popular PlayStation 2 and the Nintendo Wii. In its latest earnings details, titled 'Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2019', Sony has informed that it has sold 3.2 million PS4 devices in the quarter ended June 30.

This means that the Sony PS4 has sold exactly 100 million units so far in total as, after the previous quarter, Sony was sitting at 96.8 million units. While the PS4 sales might have slowed down, it has reportedly become the fastest indoor gaming consoles to reach 100 million unit sales, according to a Tweet by Daniel Ahmad, a Senior Analyst at Niko Partners. While it took the Nintendo Wii around six years to ship 100 million units and the PS2 managed it in five years and nine months, Sony’s PS4 has managed to achieve the goal in just five years and seven months. Currently, the company is aiming to sell 15 million PS4 units during the current financial year.

The PlayStation 4 was launched in November 2013 and has become a big success for Sony. PS4 became the No. 4 best-selling home console of all time, lagging behind the Nintendo Wii with 101.63 million, the original PlayStation with 102.49 million and PlayStation 2 with more than 155 million consoles.