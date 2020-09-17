Sony PlayStation 5 Coming to India on November 19, Prices Start at $399 in US

Sony has finally revealed the launch date and prices for the next generation of PlayStation consoles. We also have a better idea of the release dates and availability too. Sony says that the PlayStation 5 consoles will be launched on November 12 in the US, Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea. The rest of the world will have to wait till November 19, which is when these much awaited gaming consoles will be launched in other countries. The company has also confirmed that the PlayStation 5 will cost $499.99 (around Rs 36,000) in the US, alongside the $399 Digital Edition (or around Rs 29,300). The specific India prices have not been revealed as of now, and we expect an announcement in the coming days.

Sony's announcement comes soon after Microsoft formalised the prices and the global launch date for its upcoming generation of Xbox gaming consoles, the Xbox Series X and Series S. The entry-level Xbox Series S has been priced at $299, while the Xbox Series X has been priced at $499. In India, Microsoft has priced the Xbox Series S at Rs 34,990 while the Xbox Series X will cost Rs 49,990 in India. The new Xbox consoles will be launched in India on November 10. Given how both Sony and Microsoft have priced their flagship consoles similarly, we can expect the PlayStation 5 to be priced closer to the Xbox Series X.

Sony's previous generation console, the PlayStation 4 was launched at a price of $399, while the PlayStation 3 was launched with a starting price of $499 for the 20GB variant, and $599 for 60GB. The PS3 still holds the title of Sony's most expensive PlayStation ever. It is not known whether Sony will discontinue the PS4 after the launch of the PlayStation 5. The PS4 is currently priced at $299.99 (Rs. 27,990 in India) in the US, while the PS4 Pro is priced at $399 (Rs. 31,500 in India).

PS5 pre-orders will be available starting as early as tomorrow at select retailers. — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 16, 2020

Sony has claimed that the PlayStation 5 will support backward compatibility for an 'overwhelming majority' of the existing PlayStation 4 lineup. The company said that the PlayStation 5 will be up for pre-orders starting September 17 on select retailers.