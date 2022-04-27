Sony PlayStation 5 Console Now Updated To Offer Variable Refresh Rate For Gamers: What It Means

Sony PlayStation 5 gamers can start enjoying the benefits of variable refresh rates in games from this week onwards. Sony has released a new update for the console which will be available globally this week. You will notice these changes in the Screen and Video settings of the PlayStation 5 after a software update.

The company has shared a list of games that will support the variable refresh rate (VRR) feature:

– Astro’s Playroom

– Call of Duty: Vanguard

– Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

– Destiny 2, Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

– DIRT 5, Godfall, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

– Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

– Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

– Resident Evil Village

– Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

More gaming titles will be added to the list that will get VRR support, also through updates for the games.

Sony PlayStation 5 VRR Support: How It Works

For the feature to work, Sony says you need a TV or a PC monitor that is compatible to run the technology, and for that, you need the HDMI 2.1 port. This move is rather strange because Sony is limiting the number of users who can enjoy the goodness of VRR through their console, as the older PlayStation models come with HDMI 2.0 for connectivity.

The new games launching should get VRR support by default, while the older games can become compatible with an update patch from the developers.

Sony is also giving PlayStation 5 users the choice to either automatically enable VRR to all games, even the unsupported ones. You can also do it manually for each game to get the best results. But from our experience, we suggest you don’t enable VRR for unsupported titles, as it could pose some issues while gaming.

The whole idea with VRR is to deliver a seamless and a responsive gaming experience for the console gamers on the big screen.

