Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller Teardown Reveals Tech Behind Adaptive Triggers

Sony is all set to launch the PlayStation 5 on November 12 in some areas, and on November 19 in some areas. Ahead of the launch, the excitement around the next PlayStation console is massive, which was fueled by PS5 unboxing videos from some tech YouTubers. The PlayStation 5 will come with new Sony DualSense controllers with a new haptic motor, an in-built mic, and adaptive triggers. A teardown video of the DualSense controller has now surfaced, showing the tech behind the PlayStation 5 controller.

The DualSense teardown comes from TronicsFix who also compares the tech inside the DualSense controller with that of the PlayStation 4's DualShock 4 controller. In the video, it can be seen that the DualSense controller uses a bigger battery than its predecessor. The DualSense has a 1,560mAh battery, as against the DualShock 4's 1,000mAh unit. However, it remains to be seen as to how much of a difference the size makes in the battery life of the DualSense controller. Further, the haptic motor used on the DualSense controller are quite different from the ones found on the PS4 controller. There are also more chips on the DualSense controller when compared to the DualShock 4.

Coming to the adaptive triggers, the video shows that the triggers are supported by a spiral motor. This motor rotates in order to increase/decrease the tension on the DualSense triggers. TronFix says that the design of the adaptive triggers should help with easy repairability. The analog sticks on both the DualSense and DualShock 4 controllers use the same mechanism, the TronicsFix video shows.

Another thing to note is that the DualSense controller uses rubber dampers very generously, on the motherboard, triggers, and more. The use of rubbers is to control the spread of vibration to different parts of the controller.