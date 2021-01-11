Sony PlayStation 5 Goes On Preorder Tomorrow On Amazon.in With EMI Offers For HDFC, ICICI And SBI Cards

The much-awaited Sony PlayStation 5 goes on preorders tomorrow on Amazon.in, ahead of the official launch of the console in India on February 2. The latest generation PlayStation 5 consoles will be available in two variants, with the standard edition priced at Rs 49,990 and the Digital Edition that doesn’t have an optical disc option, priced at Rs 39,990. From the Amazon.in preorder page for the Sony PlayStation 5, the indications are that the standard version will be up for advance orders tomorrow, though it is expected that the Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition will be live for preorders later.

Amazon says that the No Cost EMI options will be available for the Sony PlayStation 5 preorders and will be available for debit and credit cards from HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI Cards. If you do with to buy this with the No Cost EMI option, the EMIs start at Rs 8,332 per month, depending on the card and tenure you select. Amazon.in also confirms that Sony PlayStation 5 accessories such as the Media Remote, the Pulse 3D wireless headset, the DualSense Charging Station and the HD camera will go up for preorders as well. You’ll also be able to preorder game titles including Demon’s Souls, Marvel’s Spiderman, Sackboy, Gran Turismo 7 and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

Sony had confirmed a few days ago that the PlayStation 5 will go Live for preorders on multiple offline and online retail stores, from January 12, with the console going on sale from February 2. The Sony PlayStation 5 console can also be preordered from Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, Games The Shop, Shop at Sony Center, Vijay Sales and select other authorised Retail partners.