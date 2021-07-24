Sony PlayStation 5‘s next restock will be on July 26. Sony Center has listed the next PlayStation 5 pre-order for July 26 at 12PM (noon) IST on its website, ShopAtSC. It is not confirmed if other retailers will also make the PS5 available, but a report in NDTV Gadgets says that Amazon India, Games The Shop, and Vijay Sales will also be restocking the PlayStation 5 on July 26. It is likely that other retailers like Croma, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and more will also restock the PlayStation 5 on July 26. This time around, it seems only the disc edition of the PlayStation 5 will be available as the Sony Center website makes no mention of the PS5 Digital Edition.

This is the sixth restock of the PlayStation 5 in India and comes after 14 days of the last time the console was up for pre-orders. The stock, this time around, is also said to be as limited as you would expect. Last time, the PlayStation 5 was restocked on July 12. The Sony gaming console was up for pre-orders on multiple reailers including Amazon, Croma, Flipkart, Games The Shop, Reliance Digital, Sony Center, Prepaid Gamer Card, and Vijay Sales. The Sony PlayStation 5 is priced at Rs 49,990 for the standard disc edition, while the Digital Edition is priced at Rs 39,990.

A report in IGN hints that the latest slate of PlayStation 5 pre-orders will start shipping to customers by August. However, given the recent shipping times, it is safe to say that the PlayStation 5 will be shipped to customers in about a week from the date of pre-order. This, of course, depends on if there are no COVID-19 related restrictions on deliveries and store pick-ups.

