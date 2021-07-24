CHANGE LANGUAGE
Sony PlayStation 5 Going On Pre-Orders On July 26: Sony Center Confirms India Restock

PlayStation 5 disc edition is priced at Rs 49,990 in India. (Image Credit: Sony)

PlayStation 5 disc edition is priced at Rs 49,990 in India. (Image Credit: Sony)

The Sony PlayStation 5 is priced at Rs 49,990 for the standard disc edition, while the Digital Edition is priced at Rs 39,990.

Sony PlayStation 5‘s next restock will be on July 26. Sony Center has listed the next PlayStation 5 pre-order for July 26 at 12PM (noon) IST on its website, ShopAtSC. It is not confirmed if other retailers will also make the PS5 available, but a report in NDTV Gadgets says that Amazon India, Games The Shop, and Vijay Sales will also be restocking the PlayStation 5 on July 26. It is likely that other retailers like Croma, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and more will also restock the PlayStation 5 on July 26. This time around, it seems only the disc edition of the PlayStation 5 will be available as the Sony Center website makes no mention of the PS5 Digital Edition.

This is the sixth restock of the PlayStation 5 in India and comes after 14 days of the last time the console was up for pre-orders. The stock, this time around, is also said to be as limited as you would expect. Last time, the PlayStation 5 was restocked on July 12. The Sony gaming console was up for pre-orders on multiple reailers including Amazon, Croma, Flipkart, Games The Shop, Reliance Digital, Sony Center, Prepaid Gamer Card, and Vijay Sales. The Sony PlayStation 5 is priced at Rs 49,990 for the standard disc edition, while the Digital Edition is priced at Rs 39,990.

A report in IGN hints that the latest slate of PlayStation 5 pre-orders will start shipping to customers by August. However, given the recent shipping times, it is safe to say that the PlayStation 5 will be shipped to customers in about a week from the date of pre-order. This, of course, depends on if there are no COVID-19 related restrictions on deliveries and store pick-ups.

first published:July 24, 2021, 13:23 IST