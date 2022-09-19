Sony PlayStation 5 India Restock Date For September Announced: Bundles, Offers And More

The PlayStation 5 is getting another restock right before the festive season kicks in India. The banner revealing the date is up on Amazon India but we are yet to see ShopAtSc, Flipkart and other retailers reveal the same. The sale date will fall on the first date of Navratri in India, ergo, Sony might be preparing for a bigger restock this time owing to the huge demand with the festivities expected to kick in soon.

September Restock Date for PlayStation 5

Both PlayStation 5 Disk and Digital variants will be available to order starting 12PM, September 26, 2022. The date falls on the first date of the auspicious beginning of Navratri in India. Now, it is not clear if this is an Amazon exclusive restock or not. But if past is any indication, we could see PS5 available for pre-order on other websites like Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Croma and Vijay Sales as well.

PlayStation 5 Bundles, Offers and Pricing

It is not clear if Sony will be offering the consoles as bundles with Horizon Forbidden West like last time, but both – Digital and Disk variants will be available, at least on Amazon. The Horizon Forbidden West Disk bundle is priced at Rs 53,990 and Rs 43,990 for Digital. Usually, standalone consoles retail for Rs 49,990 and Rs 39,990 for Disk and Digital variants respectively.

