Sony PlayStation 5 India Restock Today: How Much It Costs, Where To Order And More

The Sony PlayStation 5 is going on a restock today. The PlayStation 5, launched in 2020 (early 2021 in India), has been in short supply ever since, with only a handful of restocks happening ever since. Today, the PlayStation 5 will be restocked again on several retailers, let’s take a look at all the details:

The Sony PlayStation 5 will go on pre-orders starting 12PM (noon) IST today on Sony Center, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Games The Shop, and Prepaid Gamer Card. Both the digital and standard editions of the PS5 will be up for pre-bookings, and users can log on to any of these platforms at 12PM (IST) to pre-order themselves a PlayStation 5 console.

The PlayStation 5 will go on pre-orders with the Horizon Forbidden Forest bundle, which costs Rs 53,990 for the standard edition with a disc drive, and Rs 43,990 for the Digital Edition of the PlayStation 5. The PlayStation 5 is priced at Rs 49,990 for the standrd variant, and Rs 39,990 for the Digital Edition normally. Interested buyers can pre-order the PS5 at 12PM today, but it is advised that those potential buyers hurry up, since stocks will last only a few minutes, as we have learnt from previous PS5 restocks.

All platforms are also giving users EMI options to be able to purchase the PS5 easily. It is not known how fast or slow the pre-orderd consoles will be delivered, but the Sony Center website says that deliveries for PS5 consoles pre-ordered today will start on September 5.

Now, the PS5 has been in short supply since its launch. This is because of two main reasons – a super high demand for the new console, and the global chip shortage that has disrupted many industries. Previously, there have been issues with Sony PlayStation 5 restock pre-orders, with people’s pre-orders getting cancelled after placing the order, or the websites never showing the PS5 in stock, going straight to “Out of Stock” from “Coming Soon.”

