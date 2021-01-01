Sony PlayStation 5 Launch Dates Announced As New Year Gift for Indians: Pre-Orders Begin January 12

Sony PlayStation 5 launch in India is one of the most awaited product launch in the last few months. Now, it seems that Sony was waiting for the calendar to flip to 2021 to announce the official launch dates for its latest generation console in India. Sony has announced that the PlayStation 5 pre-orders in India will start on January 12 at 12PM (noon), with the sales starting on February 2. Sony launched the PlayStation 5 new generation console on November 12 2020 in some areas and November 19 in some areas, last year. The PlayStation 5 will be sold at all major retailers including Amazon, Flipkart, Croma , Reliance Digital , Games The Shop, Shop at Sony Center, Vijay Sales and select other authorised partners.

The Sony PlayStation 5 has been priced in India at Rs 49,990 for the standard edition with a disk drive, and Rs 39,990 for the digital edition. Both the Sony PlayStation 5 regular and Digital Edition are identical in terms of performance and specifications, except for the presence or absence of the disk drive. Both are powered by a 3.5GHz AMD Zen 2-based octa-core CPU, paired with 16GB of GDDR6 RAM and 825GB of NVMe SSD storage and come with a bunch of accessories like a charging deck for DualSense controllers, a remote control, an HD camera, and Sony's PULSE 3D headphones.

The PlayStation 5 supports up to 120FPS gaming in 4K resolution and 60FPS gameplay in 8K resolution. Here is an image of the PS5 as compared to its predecessor. The graphics duties on the PS5 are done by a 10.28 teraFLOPS custom RDNA 2 GPU which is clocked at 2.2GHz.

Sony PlayStation 5 consoles will go in direct competition with the Xbox Series X|S consoles that were launched in India on November 10 last year. The Xbox Series X is priced in India at Rs 49,990, while the Series S is priced at Rs 34,990.