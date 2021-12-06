Sony PlayStation 5 Restock: How to Book PS 5 Online, Prices

The Sony PlayStation 5 will be available to pre-book in India today, December 6 on Sony’s official ShopatSC website. That means both Sony PlayStation 5 Standard Edition and Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition will be up for grabs for Rs 49,990 and Rs 39,990, respectively. Although these consoles have been available at select offline stores, their online sales have been greatly hampered since launch. So far, the PS 5 DualSense wireless controller - both midnight black and standard white options are in stock and can be bought for Rs 5,990 each.

The sale will start at 12 PM (noon), and interested customers must make sure that they book the console as soon as the pre-booking goes live. The Sony PlayStation 5 may even go on sale on other retailers including Amazon, Croma, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and more. Some of these platforms have listed the Sony PlayStation 5 consoles, but there are no details on the pre-order date.

The ShopatSC website notes that customers will get sale offers like Easy EMI, and the deliveries will start from December 15 onwards based on the location. Free home delivery is available from the nearest Sony Centre. Both PlayStation 5 Standard Edition and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition come with one year of warranty from the date of purchase. Inside the box, users will get a wireless controller, 825GB of SSD, the base, HDMI cable, AC power adapter, USB cable, and customer manuals.

Since their launch in November 2020, the PlayStation 5 consoles have been mostly unavailable on many online stores (and offline stores too) due to the global semiconductor shortage that accelerated due to the pandemic. The problems have been faced by Sony’s rivals Xbox Series S and Series X. As mentioned, the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition is priced at Rs 39,990 in India, while the standard edition with a disc drive is priced at Rs 49,990.

