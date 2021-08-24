Sony PlayStation 5 Restock On August 26: Where To Pre-Order, Price and More

The PlayStation 5 will see another restock this week. The gaming console will be up for pre-orders on Sony Center (ShopAtSC) on August 26. This time around, the Sony PlayStation will be available in both variants - the standard edition with a disc drive, and the Digital Edition. The Sony PlayStation 5 last went on pre-orders exactly a month earlier, on July 26. While only the Sony Center website says that the console will be available on August 26, it is likely that other retailers that have previously sold the console will also restock the PlayStation 5 on August 26.

Last time around, the PlayStation 5 was sold out within minutes, despite being available for pre-orders on multiple retailers. Now, the console will be available for pre-orders again so interested buyers will be able to give it another shot on August 26. While the PlayStation 5 is listed on Amazon, Flipkart, Games The Shop, Vijay Sales, Prepaid Gamer Card, Croma, Reliance Digital, and more, there is no pre-order date mentioned that suggests they will go live via these listings on the same date.

Both the standard and Digital Edition of the PlayStation 5 will be available to pre-order from ShopAtSC.com on August 26. The standard edition of the PlayStation 5 is priced at Rs 49,990 in India, while the Digital Edition is priced at Rs 39,990. It is likely that both the variants will be available on all retailers on August 26.

The Sony PlayStation has seen a scarce stock ever since the console was launched last year in November. In India, this will be the seventh restock for the standard edition PlayStation 5, while it will be third time the Digital Edition will go on sale in the country.

