Sony PlayStation 5 Restock: PS5 Pre-Orders Going Live in India Again on May 27

Sony PlayStation 5 went on pre-orders on May 17 via a Sony retailer. Now, the same retailer has announced that the PlayStation 5 will be available again for pre-order on Thursday, May 27 at 12PM (noon), just 10 days after the previous pre-orders went live. The listing on Sony Center (ShopAtSC) is the only re-stock of the PlayStation 5 that has happened since the console was launched in the country back in February this year. Other retailers like Amazon, Croma, Flipkart, Games The Shop, Reliance Digital, and more have not announced any restock of the PlayStation 5 since the stocks ran out in February. The pre-orders will being on May 27 at 12PM (noon) and the Sony Center website has only listed the disc edition of the PlayStation 5, and there is no mention of the Digital Edition.

The Sony Center webite says that the pre-orders from May 27 will be processed starting June 7, though delays are expected depending on local COVID-19 restrictions on deliveries of non-essential items region-wise. Given that the frequency of pre-orders was a mere 10 days, report suggest that the two batches could be a part of the same import shipment as those that were released on Monday, May 17. Sony Center also notes that those who have purchased the PlayStation 5 on its website will not be allowed to purchase another unit. This restriction stands even for those who bought a PlayStation 5 Digital Edition in the last restock. The one-unit restriction applies to all new pre-orders on Thursday, May 27.

During the May 17 restock, the PlayStation 5 was sold out within minutes of the pre-orders going live. Both the digital and disc versions of the console were retailing at the Sony Centre India website for Rs 39,990 and Rs 49,990, respectively. It was the first time since February 2021 that the PS5 went on sale in the country. It is also important to note here that the Sony Center is an official third-party retail partner for Sony, hence, the availability of consoles shouldn’t be considered as an official restock from the company. Those who successfully placed a pre-order on May 17 can expect deliveries to commence on May 24.

