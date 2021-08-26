Sony PlayStation 5 Restock Today: How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5, All Offers And More

PlayStation 5 is getting a restock today. The latest console from Sony will be up for pre-orders on multiple retailers at 12PM (noon) IST. The Sony PlayStation 5 Blu-ray disc edition and Digital Edition both will be available for pre-orders during today’s restock on Amazon, Sony Center, Croma, Flipkart, Games The Shop, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales. However, today’s restock is also said to come in very limited quantities, even though this is the seventh restock for the PlayStation 5 in India and the fourth restock for the Digital Edition.

The PlayStation 5 standard disc edition is priced at Rs 49,990 in India, while the Digital Edition is priced at Rs 39,990 in the country. The PlayStation 5 consoles from today’s restock will start shipping to customers starting September 10, the Sony Center website states. Other retailers are also expected to ship the console around the same time. Previously, PlayStation 5 consoles delivered from Sony Center have reached customers in about a week, as several customers have said that they have received their consoles much before the announced shipping date.

The last Sony PlayStation 5 restock happened in India on July 26. Back then, only the Blu-ray standard disc edition PlayStation 5 console was available on multiple retailers including Amazon, Sony Center, Games The Shop, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales.

In order to get their hands on the PlayStation 5 in today’s restock, users can log in to any of the websites including Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Sony Center, Reliance Digital, Games The Shop, or Vijay Sales at 12PM (noon) IST. Users will need to create an account in order to make the purchase on these websites. There is no delivery charge on any of the retailers, and users can avail several benefits like no-cost EMI on debit and credit cards on various retailers.

Several retailers are offering discounts as well. Buyers of the PlayStation 5 on Vijay Sales can avail 5 percent cashback up to Rs 3,000 on American Express credit cards, and 5 percent cashback up to Rs 2,000 on non-EMI transactions with RBL Bank credit and debit cards. On Flipkart, buyers can avail a 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards. Croma is also offering a Rs 2,500 cashback on EMI transactions with ICICI Bank credit cards, a 5 percent cashback on EMI transactions with Amex Bank credit cards, or a Rs 1,000 discount on ICICI Bank credit cards. Further, Reliance Digital is offering a 10 percent cashback up to Rs 1,000 or Rs 1,500 on AU Small Finance Bank debit and credit cards.

