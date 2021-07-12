PlayStation 5 is being restocked today at 12PM (noon) IST. Both the standard edition with disc and the Digital Edition of the PlayStation 5 will be up for pre-orders via multiple retailers including Amazon, Croma, Flipkart, Games The Shop, Reliance Digital, Sony Center, Prepaid Gamer Card, and Vijay Sales. Today’s restock comes as the fifth restock of the PlayStation 5 in India and the third restock of the Digital Edition of the PS5. However, this time around as well, it is not known as to how many consoles Sony will make available in India. There are also concerns about websites of these retailer being able to handle the massive load of users that comes with PS5 restock. The Sony PlayStation 5 is priced at Rs 49,990 for the standard disc edition, while the Digital Edition is priced at Rs 39,990.

Last time, users reported issues with retailers like Croma, Games The Shop, and even Amazon while pre-ordering a PlayStation 5 for themselves. Croma, along with Flipkart and Reliance Digital also cancelled few PlayStation 5 pre-orders due to technical issues. Out of all the retailers, only Sony Center has given an estimate date by which users can expect to receive their consoles. Sony Center said that it will try to deliver the allocated stocks by around July 21 and onwards. Other retailers are also expected to ship the console around a similar date. In June, several buyers reported that their orders were shipped much before the intended shipping date.

Users can pre-order the PlayStation 5 from Sony Center by logging on to the retailer’s website Shopatsc.com. Sony Center offers free delivery and users can choose to pick up the console from store as well. Users will need an account to buy the PS5 from Sony Center. Similarly, users can pre-order the PlayStation 5 on Amazon at 12PM (noon) IST. Amazon will also offer free delivery to all buyers and is offering no-cost EMI on HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, and SBI Bank cards. On Vijay Sales, users don’t need an account to purchase the PlayStation 5, but they will have to provide their email and mobile number for processing the purchase. Similarly, users can log in to any of the website including Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Games The Shop, and Prepaid Game Card and create an account to be able to pre-order a PlayStation 5 console.

The last Sony PlayStation 5 restock happened in India on June 23. Back then, the PlayStation 5 console was available with the same retailers as mentioned above. It was previously reported that Sony may launch its coloured PS5 controllers in India with the next restock, but that doesn’t seem to be happening.

