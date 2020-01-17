Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Sony PlayStation 5 Set for February 5 Launch Suggest Leaks

The Sony PlayStation 5 will have 'remote play' ability, allowing gamers to log in to their PlayStation account and play games on any device.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 17, 2020, 7:04 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Sony PlayStation 5 Set for February 5 Launch Suggest Leaks
sony playstation 5 logo (Image: Sony)

Back in April 2019, PlayStation 5 lead system architect Marck Cerny had confirmed in an interview that the next-generation console will not launch in 2019 and that PS5's central processing unit is based on the third generation of AMD's Ryzen line of processors. Among other things, he confirmed that the PS5 will support 8K graphics, would be able to render 2D worlds but also revealed that PS5 will not be shown off at the E3 2020.

Now, according to a report, an insider claims that PS5 will be unveiled on February 5 in Sony Hall at New York City. The report cited the insider's account on 4chan, an image-based bulletin board where anyone can post comments and share images anonymously, where he has revealed information regarding the upcoming PlayStation 5.

According to the report, the PS5 will have 'remote play' ability, which allows gamers to log in to their PlayStation account on any device and play games supported by mobile and laptop, as long as there is a Wi-Fi connection. The tipster has also revealed that backwards compatibility with all PS4 games is also a big feature of PS5 and the console will also have new transferring features and that save data/backups for PS4 games will also be transferrable to the new device, the report revealed.

Last week Sony unveiled its official logo for the PlayStation 5, and going by its design, the logo looked a wee bit underwhelming. Sony chose to play it safe, sticking to the exact same design as the logos of the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4. However, the company refrained from revealing any design details of the next-generation gaming console.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram