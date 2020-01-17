Sony PlayStation 5 Set for February 5 Launch Suggest Leaks

Back in April 2019, PlayStation 5 lead system architect Marck Cerny had confirmed in an interview that the next-generation console will not launch in 2019 and that PS5's central processing unit is based on the third generation of AMD's Ryzen line of processors. Among other things, he confirmed that the PS5 will support 8K graphics, would be able to render 2D worlds but also revealed that PS5 will not be shown off at the E3 2020.

Now, according to a report, an insider claims that PS5 will be unveiled on February 5 in Sony Hall at New York City. The report cited the insider's account on 4chan, an image-based bulletin board where anyone can post comments and share images anonymously, where he has revealed information regarding the upcoming PlayStation 5.

According to the report, the PS5 will have 'remote play' ability, which allows gamers to log in to their PlayStation account on any device and play games supported by mobile and laptop, as long as there is a Wi-Fi connection. The tipster has also revealed that backwards compatibility with all PS4 games is also a big feature of PS5 and the console will also have new transferring features and that save data/backups for PS4 games will also be transferrable to the new device, the report revealed.

Last week Sony unveiled its official logo for the PlayStation 5, and going by its design, the logo looked a wee bit underwhelming. Sony chose to play it safe, sticking to the exact same design as the logos of the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4. However, the company refrained from revealing any design details of the next-generation gaming console.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.